Russian Model and Teen Daughter Found Savagely Murdered in Turkey

via VK

A Russian model and her teenage daughter have been found savagely murdered in a Turkish resort area, according to local reports.

The two were found by patrol cops on a steep slope near the popular resort city of Bodrum, Turkish news site Habertürk reported. The mother and daughter were placed about 10 feet apart, with one of them wrapped in sheets and tied up with rope, and both had gunshot wounds.

Turkish news service Anter Haber identified the mother as 42-year-old Irina Dvizova, described as a model for luxury brands in Bodrum, Istanbul, and Cappadocia. Family members reportedly sounded the alarm about Dvizova and her 15-year-old daughter, Dayana, vanishing days before the grisly discovery of their bodies. After visiting the villa that had been rented out by Dvizova, relatives found blood on the couch and promptly alerted authorities, according to Russian outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti.

