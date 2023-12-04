Trump Savages Claim He Stopped Eating After Election Loss: ‘I Was Eating Too Much’

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Donald Trump has categorically denied a story that he became depressed and stopped eating after his 2020 election loss, claiming instead that he was actually “eating too much” at the time.

The account about the former president suddenly losing his appetite in the weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol appears in Liz Cheney’s upcoming book, Oath and Honor, in which former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) allegedly justified a secret trip to Mar-a-Lago over concerns for Trump’s well-being. In a Truth Social post early Monday, Trump vehemently denied the story and savaged his former GOP-colleague-turned-antagonist Cheney.

“Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Keven McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, ‘the former president was depressed and not eating,’” Trump’s post began. “That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much. But that’s not why Keven McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together – Only good intentions.”

