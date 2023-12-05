Queensland braces for first cyclone of season: Jasper gains strength in Coral Sea, warning Brisbane could face impact

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A tropical cyclone is expected to form off the coast of Queensland in the next 24 hours, with most of eastern Australia expected to experience showers and storms as the week ends.

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart and Adelaide will see a wet end to the week as fronts move over South Australia.

brisbane

Recent models indicate that Brisbane could face the impact of the first cyclone of the season, projected for form off the north Queensland coast this afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast, the current tropical depression is expected to become a category 1 cyclone at 4 pm today.

The Bureau predicts the cyclone will begin to impact the Queensland coast early next week.

Following this, it is forecast to strengthen further, reaching category two at 4am on Wednesday, progressing to a category three cyclone at 10pm on Wednesday and finally escalating to category four at 10pm on Thursday. .

The latest cyclone model from the Bureau of Meteorology.

‘By Wednesday, (the cyclone) should intensify and move south-southwest towards the northeastern Coral Sea. “There is a high probability that (the cyclone) will intensify until it becomes a severe tropical cyclone starting on Thursday,” said the Beureu de Meteorologia.

‘This weekend, the cyclone is likely to move across central parts of the Coral Sea as a severe tropical cyclone.

“Over the next week there is a possibility of the system moving close to the Queensland coast.”

Weather enthusiast Dylan McKenna’s Facebook page mentioned the cyclone’s potential impact zone stretches from Townsville to northern New South Wales along the coast next week.

“Most models have this system impacting the coast as a weak to moderate strength cyclone, weakening to a low level and moving along the QLD coast and potentially moving into northern New South Wales,” he said.

According to Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Daniel Hayes, there is still uncertainty about the cyclone’s impact zone.

“There is uncertainty about how close it will get to the coast, whether it will cross and make landfall… we won’t know those movements until probably next week,” he said.

‘The system has the potential to fall anywhere from far north Queensland towards the southeast.

“There are models that indicate it could take any of those forms, but that’s indicative of the uncertainty surrounding Jasper,” he said.

Until then, partly cloudy skies over Brisbane on Tuesday will clear for a sunny Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Low temperatures through the week are forecast to remain consistently around 20°C with highs in the 30s.

Melbourne

Melbourne’s notoriously inconsistent weather will be on display this week as the city swings between summer heat and cool air driven by the cold front.

“This week we will see a couple of fronts crossing southern Australia causing fluctuations in temperatures in Melbourne,” said Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque.

‘It will be warm today before a colder change with southerly winds on Wednesday.

“Thursday and Friday will be warmer again, but still slightly cool, between 20°C and 20°C, with showers and a possible thunderstorm.”

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart and Adelaide are forecast to see rain from Friday.

Sydney

Sunny skies over Sydney on Tuesday will turn cloudy on Wednesday ahead of showers on Sunday.

“The weather in Sydney will be a little more stable than in Melbourne,” Levesque said.

‘Monday was cloudy with temperatures around 20°C, while Tuesday to Thursday will be a little warmer with temperatures in the 20s.

‘The front bringing rain to Victoria will cause warmer conditions with temperatures reaching 30C.

“We could also see some possible showers and storms over the weekend.”

A low-intensity heatwave will affect the city and much of the New South Wales coast from Wednesday, while inland areas of the state are exposed to severe heatwave conditions.

The heatwave will also affect south-west and far north Queensland, large parts of southern Australia and the Northern Territory, and northern Western Australia.

Towns across the tri-border region between Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory began facing an extreme heatwave on Monday.

Canberra

Temperatures soared on Tuesday in Australia’s capital.

Monday’s high temperature of 26C jumped to 32C on Tuesday and highs will remain around 30C until Friday.

The heat will combine with clear skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rains are expected to spread over the city on Thursday and continue until next Monday.

A low-intensity to severe heatwave will bring scorching conditions to large areas of Australia from Wednesday.

Adelaide

Adelaide has a similar outlook to Melbourne and Sydney, with cloudy conditions early in the week turning to rain from Friday.

Monday was the city’s hottest day with a completely clear sky and a maximum temperature of 34°C.

Temperatures on Wednesday could reach up to 35C, but will likely be colder due to dense cloud cover.

hobart

Tasmania’s capital will remain cloudy until Friday, when rain will move over the city and remain until Saturday.

Minimum temperatures will remain constantly around 12°C and maximum temperatures at 20°C.

Perth

Partly cloudy skies over Perth on Tuesday are forecast to clear on Wednesday.

Those clouds will return Thursday along with southeast winds traveling between 15 and 20 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to rise from Friday with a high of 32°C, followed by a high of 34°C on Saturday and 37°C on Sunday.

Sunny weather over southeastern Australia midweek will turn to showers as a series of cold fronts move through.

Darwin

Storms over Darwin will continue until the end of the week as the city remains in its rainy season.

The rain will be accompanied by maximum temperatures of around 30°C and minimum temperatures of 20°C.