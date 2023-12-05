Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Liz Cheney Describes Trump’s ‘Nauseating’ Jan. 6 Plans to Rachel Maddow

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Liz Cheney Describes Trump’s ‘Nauseating’ Jan. 6 Plans to Rachel Maddow

    MSNBC

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney spoke with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC for the first time Monday to explain some key parts of her forthcoming book, Oath and Honor, which contains a dire warning of a second Trump administration and castigates any members of her party who want to usher it in.

    At one point, Cheney describes how, in the aftermath of the 2020 election, she felt that Trump allies’ schemes to overturn the result would eventually run their course, and then the president would concede.

    “Each time I saw something come up, and I kept thinking—and I think a lot of us kept thinking—all right, look, he’s going to bring these court challenges but, of course, once the courts have ruled, he will concede and move on,” she told Maddow.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Unimaginable’ horror facing family of young man who was ‘buried alive’ on Bribie Island: friends share heartbreaking update

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    LawConnect prepares for Sydney-Hobart with a victory in the Big Boat Challenge

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Harvard alumni are slashing donations and taking the college out of their wills over its response to the Israel-Hamas war: Bloomberg

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Unimaginable’ horror facing family of young man who was ‘buried alive’ on Bribie Island: friends share heartbreaking update

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    LawConnect prepares for Sydney-Hobart with a victory in the Big Boat Challenge

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Harvard alumni are slashing donations and taking the college out of their wills over its response to the Israel-Hamas war: Bloomberg

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    An influencer pilot who crashed his plane for his YouTube channel has been sentenced to 6 months in prison, prosecutors say

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy