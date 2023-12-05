Liz Cheney Describes Trump’s ‘Nauseating’ Jan. 6 Plans to Rachel Maddow

MSNBC

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney spoke with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC for the first time Monday to explain some key parts of her forthcoming book, Oath and Honor, which contains a dire warning of a second Trump administration and castigates any members of her party who want to usher it in.

At one point, Cheney describes how, in the aftermath of the 2020 election, she felt that Trump allies’ schemes to overturn the result would eventually run their course, and then the president would concede.

“Each time I saw something come up, and I kept thinking—and I think a lot of us kept thinking—all right, look, he’s going to bring these court challenges but, of course, once the courts have ruled, he will concede and move on,” she told Maddow.

Read more at The Daily Beast.