Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Virginia Home Explodes After Suspect Fires Flare Gun Inside: Cops

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Virginia Home Explodes After Suspect Fires Flare Gun Inside: Cops

    Sarah Knorr via Getty Images

    A suburban Virginia neighborhood was rattled by the fiery explosion of a house after officers were sent to the area on Monday night to execute a search warrant, the Arlington County Police Department said.

    A suspect inside the residence discharged several rounds of a flare gun, the police said. The explosion occurred shortly after, with unverified footage circulating on social media showing an enormous fireball surging into the air, with debris showering the street.

    The Associated Press reported that a “massive boom” could be heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m., and that power subsequently cut out in the surrounding area. The explosion occurred in Bluemont, a northern Arlington suburb where, according to the wire, many of the homes are duplexes housing two families.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

