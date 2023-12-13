Wed. Dec 13th, 2023

    Colbert Gleefully Skewers Tucker Carlson’s New Streaming Network

    Ever since Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News in April, he’s made a series of seemingly failed attempts to get the spotlight pointed back in his direction with minimum-effort projects like Tucker on Twitter.

    Over the weekend, however, we learned that Tucker is planning to launch his very own streaming network that will come with a price tag of $9 per month for subscribers. On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert had a field day sharing the news about the “former Fox News anchor and Orville Redenbigot.”

    “You may remember that Tucker got fired from Fox News for somehow being too racist,” Colbert said. “So he started a show over on Twitter, but now he’s got an even worse idea. Because yesterday he announced he is launching his own streaming service called Tucker Carlson Network for $9 a month.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

