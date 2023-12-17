Israel Kills 3 Hostages ‘By Mistake’, US Urges Restraint

NNA – IDF officials have insisted they made a mistake in identifying the three hostages they killed in Gaza as threats, and have offered their condolences to the families ahead of ldquo;full transparencyrdquo; from the upcoming investigation.

nbsp;

US President Joe Bidenrsquo;s national security advisor Jake Sullivan reportedly told Israeli officials to scale back their military operations in Gaza during his two-day visit on Thursday and Friday after admitting the topic was under ldquo;intensive discussionrdquo; between Washington and Israel.

nbsp;

One resident in central Gaza told Reuters Israeli attacks had turned Gaza into ldquo;a ball of firerdquo; overnight, while the Iron Dome defense system intercepted at least three rockets. — RT

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;