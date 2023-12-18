Shein has filed to go public and is reportedly seeking up to $90 billion valuation. Here’s how the fast-fashion brand chartered a meteoric rise.

TV personality Sofia Suescun attends a Shein event in Ibiza, Spain. Influencers have helped boost the fast-fashion brand’s popularity.

Xavi Torrent/Getty

Shein is a fast-fashion retailer that produces thousands of garments and accessories at a rapid pace.

In 2022, the company was worth $100 billion — more than fast-fashion predecessors H&M and Zara combined.

Shein has faced backlash over labor practices and fast fashion’s role in pollution.

Shein took less than a decade to emerge from relative obscurity to become the dominant player in fast fashion and a favorite online shopping destination for Gen Z. But the company is as famous for its controversies as for the trendy, super-cheap clothing that it churns out to the delight of TikTokers everywhere.

Now the company has filed confidentially to go public, the Wall Street Journal reported. Earlier this month, insiders told Bloomberg that Shein is eyeing a $90 billion valuation.

At the same time, Shein is pushing ahead with its goal of becoming more like Amazon Marketplace by letting third party retailers sell products on its site. The company has forged a partnership with Forever 21 to sell the retailer’s clothing. Shein is also hosting pop ups in Forever 21 stores.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, here’s how Shein chartered a meteoric rise.

Read the original article on Business Insider