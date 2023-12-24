Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    News

    Civil disobedience in Iran will only increase after Mahsa Amini’s death, Alinejad says

    By

    Dec 24, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Civil disobedience in Iran will only increase after Mahsa Amini’s death, Alinejad says

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    IE 11 is not supported. For the optimal experience, please visit our site in another browser.

    Full Alinejad: ‘The new generation has nothing to lose’ in the fight for change in Iran

    33:27

    Full Interview: Allyson Felix Says Teammate Tori Bowie’s Death During Childbirth ‘Absolutely Devastating’

    27:39

    Selma Blair Complete: Walking from ‘White House to South Lawn’ in October Was ‘Healing’

    33:20

    US must ‘keep its promises’ to support Iranian women, says activist Masih Alinejad

    03:04

    playing now

    Civil disobedience in Iran will only increase after the death of Mahsa Amini, says Alinejad

    04:48

    UNTIL NEXT TIME

    Remembering those in politics, culture and the media who died in 2023

    03:41

    Meet the Iranian woman who opposes ‘gender apartheid’ in her home country

    02:33

    Meet the Olympic Gold Medalist Advocating for Black Maternal Health

    03:17

    Tim Alberta says political extremism among evangelicals does not shake his Christian faith

    01:08

    Meet the actress who advocates for the rights of people with disabilities

    04:05

    Know the moment: The voices outside politics shaping important conversations

    01:02

    Full panel: Biden impeachment inquiry “is not going to work in the Republican’s favor”

    09:29

    Houston Mayor Calls on Congress to Act on Immigration as Border Apprehensions Hit New Record

    05:19

    Biden heads into 2024 supporting two key allies as Ukraine and Israel remain entangled in wars

    04:28

    Second. Blinken played ‘key role’ in refining Gaza aid draft text ahead of UN vote

    07:40

    Supreme Court rejects special counsel’s request to expedite ruling on Trump’s immunity claim

    01:29

    Trump’s legal team to appeal Colorado Supreme Court ruling after Christmas

    03:32

    ‘Everything you have to buy’ ‘is much more expensive’: Erie, Pa. voters frustrated by economy

    05:07

    What we know about Texas Governor Abbott’s immigrant charter flight to Chicago

    03:15

    Xi’s comments on reunification could influence upcoming Taiwan elections

    07:05

    Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins Meet the Press and shares her predictions of “hope” for Iran amid a regime she says practices “gender apartheid.” December 24, 2023

    Full Alinejad: ‘The new generation has nothing to lose’ in the fight for change in Iran

    33:27

    Full Interview: Allyson Felix Says Teammate Tori Bowie’s Death During Childbirth ‘Absolutely Devastating’

    27:39

    Selma Blair Complete: Walking from ‘White House to South Lawn’ in October Was ‘Healing’

    33:20

    US must ‘keep its promises’ to support Iranian women, says activist Masih Alinejad

    03:04

    playing now

    Civil disobedience in Iran will only increase after the death of Mahsa Amini, says Alinejad

    04:48

    UNTIL NEXT TIME

    Remembering those in politics, culture and the media who died in 2023

    03:41

    Civil disobedience in Iran will only increase after Mahsa Amini’s death, Alinejad says

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michigan ‘offer Jim Harbaugh a 10-year deal worth $125m that includes a clause where he can’t talk to NFL teams’ amid interest from the Chargers and Bears

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Spirit Airlines put a 6-year-old on the wrong flight and flew him 160 miles away from his family

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Dodger Superstar Shohei Ohtani Gives Porsche to Teammate’s Wife

    Dec 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Civil disobedience in Iran will only increase after Mahsa Amini’s death, Alinejad says

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Michigan ‘offer Jim Harbaugh a 10-year deal worth $125m that includes a clause where he can’t talk to NFL teams’ amid interest from the Chargers and Bears

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Spirit Airlines put a 6-year-old on the wrong flight and flew him 160 miles away from his family

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Dodger Superstar Shohei Ohtani Gives Porsche to Teammate’s Wife

    Dec 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy