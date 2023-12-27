Wed. Dec 27th, 2023

    Trans Actress Accuses Delta Staff of ‘Human Rights Violation’ in Viral Row

    Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman accused Delta Air Lines workers of committing a “human rights violation” after misgendering her during a row which went viral this week after she shared a video of the incident online.

    Dorfman, who starred in Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, uploaded a brief clip of the confrontation to her TikTok account over the weekend. The footage shows Dorfman accusing the staff of misgendering her—referring to her by the wrong pronouns—“multiple times,” alleging one worker did so “intentionally.”

    In a caption accompanying the clip, which has since attracted millions of views across multiple social media platforms, Dorfman said the incident had taken place at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. The 31-year-old, who confirmed in 2021 that she is a trans woman who uses she/her pronouns, said one of the Delta employees was named Tristan and “said he was fine with” the footage being posted online.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

