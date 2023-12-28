Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Not Even Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Firing Could Save Newsmax

    Just a few months ago, Newsmax was riding high. The MAGA network watched its ratings soar after disgruntled Fox News viewers ditched the conservative cable giant after it shockingly fired Tucker Carlson.

    Exploiting the MAGA rage against Fox over kicking its top right-wing star to the curb, Newsmax leaned even harder into its already over-the-top pro-Trump ethos, bluntly signaling to viewers that this was the channel to turn to for all their conservative comfort content needs. They even went so far as to not-so-subtly suggest that Carlson could potentially join their airwaves.

    The gambit worked—for a while.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

