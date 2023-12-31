Distressing moment as a ‘fentanyl user’ writhes and moans on a San Francisco street for TWO HOURS, while a local journalist criticizes progressive activists who she says want to cover up the crisis.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shocking video shows a San Francisco man allegedly high on fentanyl rolling on the ground for two hours as a local journalist claims advocates are trying to cover up the reality of the city’s drug crisis.

On Dec. 26, an account called Dodge Place Tenderloin SF shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the man screamed for at least two hours.

In the video, the man is allegedly high on fentanyl and has his pants pulled down to his ankles. He is rolling on the floor, beating himself up and moaning incoherently.

San Francisco Beat host and freelance journalist Erica Sandberg reposted the video and said homeless activists are trying to cover up the reality of the crisis.

Sandberg said: “What frustrates so-called ‘homeless’ activists is that they cannot prevent these images and videos from becoming public.”

Dodge Street, 12/26/23. This poor guy screamed like that for at least 2 hours. Thanks, harm reduction and cheap fentanyl.

Police, enforce the law! pic.twitter.com/UQMBm4F9nk – Dodge Place Tenderloin SF (@DTenderloine) December 27, 2023

‘All threats and attempts to shame us are useless. We will share what is happening to our fellow human beings on the streets. We will identify those responsible. Truth to power.’

In November, the city took drastic measures to clean its streets when world leaders came to the city for the APEC summit. But as soon as they left, the homeless population returned to the streets.

Protective steel fencing was erected around the Moscone Center in the SoMa district, where the event was held. Police were also present, roads were closed and traffic was diverted.

But after the conference concluded on Thursday, Nov. 17, so did the special attention paid to SoMA and the bordering Tenderloin district, where the brunt of the city’s homelessness is concentrated.

Photos from DailyMail.com show homeless people filling the streets of the Tenderloin district, where homeless people regularly relieve themselves on the sidewalk just weeks later.

“As you walk around here, it’s like you have to do the Poopie Dance, always avoiding stepping on shit,” Rick Garcia, an architect, told DailyMail.com.

During a debate on Fox News with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis openly mocked reality by showing a map outlining feces allegedly found on city streets.

DeSantis said: “Human feces is now a reality, except when a communist dictator comes to town.”

Howard Ul, 60, manager of Golden State Donut Shop in the city’s Tenderloin district, told DailyMail.com: ‘Now every corner here is like garbage. They’re all back.’

Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com show homeless people filling the streets of San Francisco’s Tenderloin district in the weeks following their evacuation for the APEC summit.

Drug overdose deaths have reached an all-time high in the city of Golden Gate, with 752 deaths so far in 2023.

“Everyone came to APEC and overnight this area was cleaned up,” he said. ‘They did an incredible job. My question is why don’t they come to clean anymore? What are you doing to keep it up and help people who can’t seem to make decisions for themselves?

Crime and filth in the city of Golden Gate have forced businesses and citizens to flee, causing a “doom cycle,” referring to the decline of a city when tax revenues fall as residents and businesses flee. they go, causing income to decline in a downward spiral.

Jeremy Bernier, a software engineer visiting the city, shared a video on social media of a group he said were drug addicts gathering outside his Airbnb.

Bernier described the city as “the most depressing place I have ever seen in my life” and went on to ask “what is this and who the hell is in charge of this city?”

“Many drugged people were standing, bent over, with their heads on the ground, taking what appears to be fentanyl,” he added.

‘Tents everywhere, people passed out on the sidewalks. This is worse than third world countries. What a shame!

Data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed that San Francisco has entered its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses with 752 accidental overdose deaths as of December 6.

It surpasses the highest year on record, 2020, when 726 people died.

The rise in drug deaths goes hand in hand with a wave of crime that has forced businesses to close and the city center to empty.

A tourist visiting San Francisco’s Tenderloin district was horrified to see “drug addicts” gathering in front of his rental apartment.

Chinese-American rapper Chino Yang has slammed San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a new song calling her a ‘clown’ and a ‘fake liberal’ for her inability to control rising crime rates in the city.

As of Dec. 24, robberies had increased 14.5 percent and motor vehicle theft had increased 5.6 percent in the city, according to crime data from the San Francisco Police Department.

Chinese-American rapper Chino Yang, 35, took aim at San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a new song criticizing “incompetent city officials” over crime rates.

His latest musical offering is an English song that exposes the weakness of “corrupt politicians.”

“Now London Breed you’re nothing but a clown / When we really needed you, you were never here,” Yang raps on the track.

“You’ve turned this big city into a zombie land. They do all kinds of crap here, they won’t try it in a small city,” he adds.