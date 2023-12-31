ABC is criticized for making the 9pm New Year’s Eve show all about ‘Invasion Day’ with a ‘woke’ Aboriginal rapper, as disappointed parents ask: ‘Where’s the Bluey fireworks for kids?’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The ABC has been criticized for making its 9pm coverage of the iconic Australian New Year’s Eve celebrations around ‘Invasion Day’.

The 9:00 pm fireworks are generally known as fireworks for children, many of whom will not be awake for the main event at midnight.

The ABC show featured rapper Nooky, who spoke to host Zan Rowe about celebrating indigenous Australians before playing a pre-recorded package narrated by him.

Fed up Australians took to social media on Sunday night to express their frustrations at the national broadcaster’s coverage.

“My lord, ABC’s coverage of the fireworks is so bad,” one person wrote on X.

“Why is everyone so woke… just playing pop music and showing fireworks?”

“I turned on ABC for the first time this year (big mistake) to watch the first fireworks that had irrelevant music playing over, and drowning out, the images,” said another.

“Images that focused too much on referendum-type messages on the pillars of the Sydney Harbor Bridge.”

“To be fair, I think the kids would have preferred the Bluey fireworks on mute,” added a third.

Sydney’s 9pm fireworks show is known as the Calling Country fireworks and is presented by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists through music, dance and art, with a welcome to country ceremony before the exhibition.

A smoking ceremony was held on the boats Tribal Warrior, Mari Nawi and Wirawi from 7:30 pm.

Stunning projections and lighting effects illuminated the Sydney Harbor Bridge from 8:30pm and will be a special tribute to the Opera House’s 50th anniversary.

The main fireworks display will be launched at midnight from the Sydney Harbor Bridge, the Sydney Opera House, barges and city buildings.

More than 8.5 tonnes of fireworks have been planned for the 9pm and 12pm shows, with a team of 60 men and more than 11 kilometers of cable required for the event.

Some of Sydney’s most iconic venues for the famous New Year’s Eve fireworks show were already packed on Sunday morning after crowds began gathering in the early hours.

More than a million people are expected to flood into the port city on Sunday, and viewing areas at Mrs Macquarie’s Point, the Royal Botanic Gardens, the Domain and the Opera House will be full by 11.20am.

The big numbers have prompted NSW Transport to roll out additional train and bus services in and around the city, with 1,000 trains expected to pass through the area well into the night.

Thousands of people began gathering at five in the morning in the city hoping to get a front row seat.

A group of men queued for three days at the Domain, while the queue began to move just before 8am to allow people to enter the Royal Botanic Gardens.

People also queued from midnight at the Opera House, and footage shows crowds running towards the harbor fence to get a good view.

Meanwhile, others set up tents on Cockatoo Island and camped overnight.

Eleven of the 49 fireworks vantage points were sold out after going through a voting system to control numbers.

This year there has also been a change: entry to the port precincts is free after the New South Wales government removed the existing ticketing system.

Weather-wise, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain, but it is only expected to be light and no real heavy rain is forecast to affect things.

For the midnight fireworks show, the temperature is expected to be 21°C with some cloud cover and perhaps a shower, but certainly nothing to dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm.