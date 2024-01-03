Moment German Celebrity Big Brother model is attacked by two monkeys on Thai beach leaving her ‘fearing for her life’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the moment a screaming German model was attacked by angry monkeys on a Thai beach, leaving her “fearing for her life”.

The video shows a baby monkey clinging to the arm of Emmy Russ, 24, on a beach on the Phi Phi Islands before its mother pounced on her legs.

A terrified Russ, who starred on the German version of Celebrity Big Brother, suffered a series of bites and was left hospitalized and in need of urgent rabies vaccinations.

The video shows the bikini-clad model, who has a Russian mother and currently lives in Spain, petting a baby monkey at the aptly named Monkey Beach during a holiday boat trip.

But the animal clings to his arm and apparently sinks its fangs into his skin.

Seconds later, an adult primate, apparently the baby’s mother, runs towards the model and bites her knee area.

Emmy Russ (pictured, right) visited Monkey Beach on the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand

Two monkeys began to bite and scratch her.

She petted the baby monkey, before its mother approached and bit her.

Emmy has appeared on several reality television shows in Germany and Spain, including Celebrity Big Brother.

He has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram.

According to the model, who has appeared on several reality shows in Germany and Spain, including Celebrity Big Brother, she suffered four bites.

He immediately went to a local health center to have his wounds cleaned and treated.

Emmy explained: “I hadn’t had any rabies or tetanus shots, so now I’ve had the tetanus shot and I’ll be getting a total of five rabies shots with three still left.”

He said he is also taking nine tablets a day to combat the infection.

The model said she suffers from nausea and only leaves her hotel room to have breakfast.

Emmy was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“Right now I have to say that I fear for my life,” he admitted.

She was left bruised by the monkey’s attack.

Emmy has to take nine tablets a day after the brutal attack

Emmy said: ‘If I’d known what was going to happen, I would have stayed away.

‘I’ll probably finish the vacation early.

“I would prefer to be treated in Madrid.”

He added: “Luckily, my health insurance covers everything.”

Emmy, who has over 250,000 followers on Instagram, is a household name in Germany and has appeared on several reality TV shows.

In 2020 he participated in the eighth season of the national version of Celebrity Big Brothers. A day after her appearance, she was described as “unrestrained” and “scandalous.”

Previously, she appeared on the reality show ‘Beauty and the Nerd’, a show that attempted to pair two groups of young singles, one of which is made up of ‘beauties’, defined by their appearance and interest in fashion. and the other is seen as more socially awkward and with little experience with the opposite sex.

German tabloids began calling her “Remmidemmi Emmy,” a reference to the German word meaning “commotion,” “commotion,” or “noise.”