Lebanon faces China at Al-Thumama Stadium in Asian Cup on Wednesday

NNA – The Lebanese national football team players unanimously stress the need for a comeback as they take on their Chinese counterparts at Al-Thumama Mondial Stadium in Doha, Qatar, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the first match of the second round of Group A stage in the 18th edition of the Asian Cup football competition hosted by Qatar until the 10th of February.

Lebanon delivered a decent performance in the opening match against Qatar (0-3) at Lusail Stadium last Friday. However, they lacked effectiveness in finishing attacks, particularly in the second half.

=========R.H.