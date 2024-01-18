Murdaugh Clerk Said Guilty Murder Verdict Would Boost Book Sales, Defense Lawyers Claim

Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A South Carolina court clerk at the center of Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial allegedly told a colleague that a murder conviction would be good for her book sales, defense lawyers claimed in court on Tuesday.

“[Prosecutor Creighton Water] told me this morning that one of the assistants that worked for Hill during the trial was told by Ms. Hill, during the trial, that a guilty verdict would be good for sales for the book,” Murdaugh lawyer Dick Harpootlian said of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill. “Motive: Selling books.”

The new allegation arose during a hearing to decide who will testify during an upcoming three-day evidentiary hearing to determine whether Murdaugh will be retried for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

