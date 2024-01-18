Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Murdaugh Clerk Said Guilty Murder Verdict Would Boost Book Sales, Defense Lawyers Claim

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Murdaugh Clerk Said Guilty Murder Verdict Would Boost Book Sales, Defense Lawyers Claim

    Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    A South Carolina court clerk at the center of Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial allegedly told a colleague that a murder conviction would be good for her book sales, defense lawyers claimed in court on Tuesday.

    “[Prosecutor Creighton Water] told me this morning that one of the assistants that worked for Hill during the trial was told by Ms. Hill, during the trial, that a guilty verdict would be good for sales for the book,” Murdaugh lawyer Dick Harpootlian said of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill. “Motive: Selling books.”

    The new allegation arose during a hearing to decide who will testify during an upcoming three-day evidentiary hearing to determine whether Murdaugh will be retried for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump races to bury Haley with barrage of policy, personal and conspiratorial shots

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy