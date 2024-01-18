Boy Swallows Universe: Calvin Klein model is completely unrecognizable in Netflix’s latest hit series. Who is he?

<!–

He’s the handsome Australian model who once starred in a series of sensual Calvin Klein underwear ads.

But Travis Fimmel seems a far cry from his early 2000s pin-up days in his new Netflix series, Boy Swallows Universe.

The Vikings actor plays the role of drug dealer Lyle Orlik on the hit show, and is seen wearing a variety of stylish ’80s-style outfits while sporting a shaggy gray beard, a mullet, and an earring.

The Melbourne-born star made a name for himself in 2002 as the first male model to land a six-figure contract to pose exclusively for Calvin Klein for one year.

Travis appeared on dozens of billboards in Los Angeles, causing traffic jams in the area due to the obscene nature of his images.

The character Jerry ‘Smith’ Jarrod from Sex and the City is said to have been inspired by Travis, who also appeared on spreads and covers of magazines such as W.

Since then, Travis has exclusively focused his attention on acting, and his latest project, Boy Swallows Universe, earned rave reviews from audiences.

Adapted from Trent Dalton’s iconic novel, Boy Swallows Universe is an extraordinary story that explores the trials and tribulations of two brothers, Eli and August, growing up in the 1980s Brisbane suburbs.

The series premiered in its entirety on January 11, and many Netflix subscribers have already made their way through the seven-plus hours, hailing the show as “beautiful and brilliant.”

Staying true to its Australian roots, the series stars a cast of top-notch Australian actors, including Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell, Eli’s mother.

The turbulent story first struck a chord with many Australians when the book was published in 2018, and it was revealed that particular elements of the story were loosely inspired by some of the author’s own childhood experiences.

Talking with him Townsville Newsletter In July 2018, Trent recalled that he himself grew up with two unconventional male models.

One was his criminal stepfather and the second was a family friend, Arthur ‘Slim’ Halliday, a convicted murderer and prison escapee known as ‘The Houdini of Boggo Road’.

Describing his stepfather as the “first man I really loved,” Trent, as a child, admired the man he called “dad,” despite his shady and dark actions as a criminal.

However, when his stepfather was taken away by the police, the novelist began channeling his desire to discover more about his father figure’s secret life into writing a book, based on “answers that never came.”