A 90-year-old McDonald’s employee who works 5 days a week says it keeps her feeling young

Maxine Anderson has been working at a McDonald's restaurant since 1989.

A 90-year-old McDonald’s employee in Kentucky says her job at the fast-food giant helps her stay active.She’s worked there for 35 years and currently works five days a week, Spectrum News 1 reported.More than two million people in the US aged 75 have jobs, according to federal data.

A 90-year-old McDonald’s employee who works five days a week says her job makes sure she stays active and keeps her feeling young.

Maxine Anderson has been working at a McDonald’s restaurant in the Valley Station neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky for 35 years, Spectrum News 1 reported.

“I wouldn’t be happy sitting at home,” she told the channel. “So, this is really better for me … Doing the walking around every day, I think it keeps you younger.”

“You do have to move,” she added. “If you don’t move, you lose it.”

Anderson has been at the restaurant since 1989. Working at McDonald’s is “fun” and has been her “best job,” she added.

Spectrum News 1 reported that Anderson serves customers and cleans the lobby. She sometimes gives out free ice cream to kids, too.

“She just makes life so much fun, and you look forward to meeting her and talking with her every day,” regular customer Neva Thompson said. “I hope that I have that much energy whenever I get her age.”

Spectrum News 1 reported that Anderson feeds animals near her house with the restaurant’s leftover breakfast items. She also feeds people experiencing homelessness with her church.

The average age of people working at restaurants and other food services in the US is 29.5, according to 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. People aged 65 and older make up just 3.1% of workers in the industry, per the data.

Some older people who work at McDonald’s say that it keeps them busy and means they can spend time with people.

As of December 2023, more than two million people aged 75 or over were in employment in the US, according to BLS data.

