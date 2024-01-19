A Connecticut resident is facing multiple charges following complaints from neighbors that he excavated their yard and accused them of being pirates.

According to WFSB, 62-year-old Mark Uterstaedt has been charged with risk of injury, second-degree threatening, fourth-degree criminal mischief, breach of peace, and simple trespass.

Ledyard Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen on Saturday at around 10:15 a.m. The caller reported that her neighbor, Uterstaedt, had used a rock rake to dig up her front yard and was refusing to leave.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that Uterstaedt had walked to the caller’s property under the belief that he owned the entire neighborhood and accused the caller and her family of being pirates. According to the police statement, “The caller’s husband confronted Uterstaedt about being on his property and digging up his yard. Uterstaedt began to yell and scream obscenities directed at the caller’s husband and young children. Uterstaedt then swung his rock rake in the direction of the caller’s husband in a threatening manner.”

During questioning by officers, Uterstaedt claimed that he was digging up the yard because he believed the neighbors were attempting to install a waterline.

Uterstaedt was subsequently taken into custody and is being held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond.

The post Connecticut Man Allegedly Digs Up Neighbor’s Yard, Says They’re Pirates appeared first on Breaking911.