Houthis Attack Another U.S.-Owned Ship as Biden Admits His Plan Isn’t Working

Nathan Howard/Reuters
Just hours after President Joe Biden acknowledged Thursday that his strikes against Yemen’s Houthis have not stopped the militia attacking ships, the Pentagon announced that yet another U.S.-owned vessel had been targeted by the Iran-backed rebels.
In a statement, U.S. Central Command said Houthi “terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, U.S.-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship.” “The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship,” the statement continued.
No injuries or damage to the ship were reported, the statement added.