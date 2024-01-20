Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Houthis Attack Another U.S.-Owned Ship as Biden Admits His Plan Isn’t Working

    Just hours after President Joe Biden acknowledged Thursday that his strikes against Yemen’s Houthis have not stopped the militia attacking ships, the Pentagon announced that yet another U.S.-owned vessel had been targeted by the Iran-backed rebels.

    In a statement, U.S. Central Command said Houthi “terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, U.S.-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship.” “The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship,” the statement continued.

    No injuries or damage to the ship were reported, the statement added.

