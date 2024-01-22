Costco and Sam’s Club shoppers are rushing to buy a $150 dupe of an Anthropologie mirror that costs $1,200

The Luisa Mirror.

Anthropologie

Shoppers are excited about dupes of an Anthropologie mirror at Costco and Sam’s Club. The original Anthropologie mirror costs $1,198 while the dupes cost $149. The mirror dupe comes after the internet’s obsession with Stanley cups.

Some shoppers are rushing to their local Costco and Sam’s Club to snag a dupe of a pricey floor-length Anthropologie mirror.

While much of the internet is still obsessed with the viral Stanley Cups, some shoppers are shifting their attention to the Ravena Floor Mirror sold at Costco for $149.99. The mirror, which has silver and gold frame options, is 65 inches tall and 30 inches wide.

The item appears to no longer be available on the website and has excited some online users, including the Instagram account @costcohotfinds. The account shared a video about the mirror on January 9 and amassed 15.3 million views.

“FINALLY!!! The Costco mirror is making its rounds through the regions and it was worth the wait!!!” the account wrote in the caption.

A separate video shared by the Instagram account @costconew on January 7 also drew attention, gaining 3.3 million views.

The Luisa Mirror.

Anthropologie

The original gold-framed Anthropologie mirror, dubbed the Luisa Mirror, is available on the luxury retailer’s website for $1,198. It’s 72.5 inches tall and 34.75 inches wide.

While some commenters talked about getting their hands on the Costco dupe, others said they preferred a dupe from Sam’s Club. The Azalea Park Filigree Floor Mirror is available on the company’s website for $149.98. The Sam’s Club version is 72 inches tall and 36 inches wide with a gold frame.

The Azalea Park Filigree Mirror.

Sam’s Club.

“I got a Sam’s Club membership solely for their anthropology dupe a year ago,” one user wrote in @costcohotfinds’ comment section on TikTok.

Product dupes have become a popular topic online as people chronicle their experience tracking down deals and buying inexpensive look-alikes.

In December 2023, an article by Business Insider’s Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins hailed Gen Z as the “dupe” generation.

“A few years ago, it was uncool to have dupes, but I feel like TikTok and Amazon have normalized it,” a 19-year-old told BI. “It just proves that you don’t have to have the most expensive clothes or brand names to be fashionable or to express yourself.”

Stanley Quencher.

Stanley

Consumers have recently become enamored with Quenchers, a large, colorful Stanley cup that transformed from a regular drink holder into a status symbol.

On TikTok, a mother said her daughter was mocked at school for having a dupe, which her classmates considered “fake” and “not as cool.”

Read the original article on Business Insider