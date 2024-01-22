Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Miami School Teacher Accused of Sending Explicit Pictures to Student

    Miami School Teacher Accused of Sending Explicit Pictures to Student

    Miami-Dade County, FL. (MDPD) – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau arrested a teacher for sending explicit images to a minor.

    According to investigators, Alberto Hernandez befriended one of his students, who is 17 years old, via text during a recent school break. As they continued communicating, the conversation became sexual in nature. At one point, the subject sent the victim a picture of his penis. The victim reported the incident to school officials, who in turn, called Police.

    Detectives are seeking if there any additional victims, to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300.

