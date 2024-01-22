Public Health Minister discusses healthcare situation with Ambassadors of Egypt and Brazil

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Abiad, on Monday met in his office, with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who came on an acquaintance visit, during which they discussed the pressing situation in the region and its repercussions on the healthcare sector.

In this context, both men touched on the difficult humanitarian reality in Gaza and the destruction of health facilities there, underlining the necessity of a ceasefire.

Discussions also dweltnbsp;on the challenges facing the healthcare sector in Lebanon.

Ambassador Moussa affirmed quot;Egypt#39;s permanent readiness to support Lebanon and the health sector.quot;

In turn, Minister Abiad thanked the State of Egypt for its ldquo;continuous support and permanent stand by Lebanon.rdquo;

Moreover, Minister Abiad met with Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcio Costa, with whom he discussed ways of joint cooperation between the two countries.

Abiad thanked Ambassador Costa for Brazilrsquo;s constant support for Lebanon and its healthcare sector, which is facing successive crises.

The pair also renewed the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

On the other hand, Minister Abiad met with representatives of four international pharmaceutical companies, with whom henbsp;discussednbsp;the current situation of the pharmaceutical sector in Lebanon. The discussion covered ways of cooperation and coordination to secure medications in the Lebanese market.

