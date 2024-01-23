Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    Caitlyn Jenner, the Incredible Disappearing Fox News Pundit

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , ,
    Caitlyn Jenner, the Incredible Disappearing Fox News Pundit

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, currently the only trans woman with a paid cable news deal, has been absent from Fox News airwaves for nearly half a year—and it’s not exactly clear why.

    In March 2022, Fox News announced to great fanfare that it hired Jenner, arguably the most recognizable transgender person in the world, as an on-air contributor. “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott boasted at the time. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

    From the time she was hired through mid-August 2023, Jenner appeared on Fox News at least 34 times, according to an analysis by Media Matters for America. Over half of those appearances were on midday “hard news” shows such as America Reports and The Story with Martha MacCallum, but she also popped up several times on conservative primetime opinion programs such as Hannity. Jenner even appeared twice on the panel of Greg Gutfeld’s late-night right-wing “comedy” show.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alabama Woman Falsely Reports Burglary to Police Because She Was Scared of Weather: Authorities

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Milwaukee Police Release Footage of Police Chase, Shooting in December

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Kate Moss recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous Diamonds are a girl’s best friend look as she stuns in Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous new campaign after her 50th birthday.

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alabama Woman Falsely Reports Burglary to Police Because She Was Scared of Weather: Authorities

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Milwaukee Police Release Footage of Police Chase, Shooting in December

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Kate Moss recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous Diamonds are a girl’s best friend look as she stuns in Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous new campaign after her 50th birthday.

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Medibank hacker who targeted 10 MILLION Australians is named by Australian government: Aleksandr Ermakov is exposed

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy