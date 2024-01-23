Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie is “very sweet” and she and the Eagles star “are great mates”, it is claimed… after she hilariously told her husband to “get his ass back” on the VIP suite during your shirtless session. Antics in the Chiefs-Bills game

<!–

A shirtless Jason Kelce stole the headlines when his brother Travis helped the Chiefs reach the AFC Championship game, and the Eagles star has the perfect partner in crime.

Kylie is a ‘great mate’ for Kelce, it was claimed after she hilariously ordered him back to the family’s VIP suite at Highmark Stadium.

The Eagles center, who is expected to retire, was seen drinking beers half naked, despite the frigid conditions, during the Chiefs’ 27-24 win on Sunday.

The 36-year-old also lifted a young Taylor Swift fan into the air so she could meet the pop sensation, who was in Buffalo to see her boyfriend Travis.

According PEOPLEKylie fits into the family because the 31-year-old is “one of those people that you meet and immediately say, ‘You’re amazing.’”

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are “great partners” and “everyone loves her”, it is claimed

Jason stole the show with his shirtless antics during the Chiefs’ win over the Bills on Sunday.

‘Kylie is great. She’s very sweet and down-to-earth, very cool,’ she states. “Everyone loves her, like everyone else.”

The mother of three is “going with the flow,” but on Sunday night she reportedly dragged Jason back into line during their shirtless antics in Buffalo.

Patrick Mahomes’ father was forced to act as a messenger between the couple and deliver his message to “get his ass back” in the VIP suite.

The Eagles star, dressed only in a Chiefs hat and sweatpants, jumped into the crowd at Highmark Stadium, where temperatures were as low as 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Hey, Kylie said get your butt over here,” Mahomes’ father Pat said as he stood on the window ledge.

Kylie and Jason, who met on the dating app Tinder, married in Philadelphia in April 2018. Together they have three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, 4, Elliotte Ray, 2, and Bennett Llewellyn, 11 months.