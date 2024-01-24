BREAKING: U.S. Forces Launch Strikes in Iraq

The United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq on Tuesday, targeting militias with Iranian backing in response to multiple attacks on US forces, according to CNN and other outlets. These attacks are in addition to a recent assault over the weekend involving ballistic missiles.

Details regarding the number of targeted sites and the specific assets affected were not immediately available.

These airstrikes were carried out in the aftermath of an attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, where US personnel were injured during a ballistic missile and rocket assault on the base just days prior.

