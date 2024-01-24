Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Alicia Keys' Latest Collaboration With Athleta Is the Perfect Launching Pad for Your New Year's Resolutions

    Take a look at Alicia Keys’ career, and you’ll find countless examples of how she has advocated for women’s empowerment. From power anthems like “Girl on Fire” to her book More Myself, Keys has made a conscious effort to be involved with projects that encourage women to step into their power.

    The 15-time Grammy Award winner recently unveiled her latest collaboration with Athleta. This inclusive drop offers activewear pieces ranging from XXS to 3X. Keys and Athleta first joined forces in 2022, dropping a collaboration aimed at making women feel powerful in their own skin, and their latest joint capsule is no different.

