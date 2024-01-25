Oh! Kansas City TV station inadvertently uses the WRONG Ravens logo to promote the Chiefs’ AFC championship game, with Travis Kelce and Co. apparently playing the Olathe Northwest Ravens on Sunday!

Kansas City’s KMBC9 used the Olathe Northwest High School logo, also a crow

A local television station in Kansas City inadvertently used the incorrect Ravens logo to promote this weekend’s AFC Championship game in Baltimore.

According to KMBC 9 in Kansas City, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Olathe Northwest Ravens at M&T Bank Field on Sunday, as first reported by X, formerly Twitter, by Farzin Vousoughian.

‘@Chiefs we look forward to the challenge and thank you for the opportunity,’ the high school football account wrote in response to the error.

Olathe Northwest High School is one of five public high schools in the Olathe USD 233 school district and its mascot is simply a singular Raven, unlike several of them, such as the NFL franchise logo.

With a population of more than 130,000 people, Olathe, Kansas, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, according to the United States Census. The community is the fifth largest city in the state and a southwestern suburb of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Kansas City’s KMBC9 used the logo of a local high school football team to promote Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL fans on X were quick to notice KMBC 9’s mistake and made jokes on social media.

“They don’t stand a chance against y’all,” one user shared, predicting the Chiefs would fall to Olathe Northwest High School.

‘Ravens parents, we’re going to have to step up our fundraising!’ tweeted one local. “We cannot expect to compete with our current budget.”

‘Does this mean Taylor and a shirtless Jason will be at CBAC for the game?’ another shared, referring to Olathe Northwest’s stadium: the College Boulevard Activities Center.

A different fan joke: “How are the Chiefs the underdog in Olathe Northwest?” No disrespect to my favorite Ravens!’

Sunday’s game in Baltimore promises to be exciting, considering the league’s most in-form team, the Ravens, will host the reigning Super Bowl champions in their own backyard.

Baltimore (14-4) has yet to lose since the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers (17-10), while Patrick Mahomes just won his first playoff game on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered the favorite for this season’s NFL MVP award.