    Trump ordered to pay $83.3 million in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

    Trump ordered to pay $83.3 million in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

    A New York jury awarded E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages in her defamation suit against former President Trump. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos has details on the jury’s decision and what could happen next for Trump and his legal team.January 26, 2024

