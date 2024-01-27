Fox Reacts to Trump Defamation Verdict: ‘Staggering!’

Fox

When the $83.3 million verdict in the defamation trial against Donald Trump came in late Friday afternoon, the immediate reaction on Fox News was that the amount was “staggering,” “enormous,” and “unprecedented.”

The New York jury’s decision to make Trump pay $65 million in punitive damages to writer E. Jean Carroll, who a separate jury had already found was sexually assaulted by Trump, was noteworthy, with Fox host Neil Cavuto commenting: “This thing has exploded on him.”

Cavuto then turned to lawyer and Fox contributor Andy McCarthy, who commented on the consequences of Trump’s incessant defamatory statements during the trial.

