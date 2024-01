NNA – The Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, and his family visited the Vatican at the invitation of Pope Francis.

Oueidat met with the Popenbsp;as well as the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Henbsp;also participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the Rota judges in the Vatican.

========R.Sh.