    Burwood: Manhunt launched after home invaders terrorize and attack family in middle of night

    Burwood: Manhunt launched after home invaders terrorize and attack family in middle of night

    By Steve Zemek for Nca Newswire

    Published: 5:40 PM EST, January 27, 2024 | Updated: 6:07 PM EST, January 27, 2024

    A family of four was terrorized during an early morning home invasion in Sydney’s west on Sunday.

    Police and paramedics rushed to Lucas Road, Burwood, at around 2am on Sunday after four people broke into the house in the suburb.

    Police were told a father, mother, son and daughter were attacked during the ordeal, with the attackers stealing a phone and car keys before fleeing the scene.

    All four members of the family were treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

    NSW Ambulance said a man in his 60s was being treated for head injuries.

    Officers from Burwood Police Area Command have launched an investigation into the incident.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

