    Australian billionaire Lang Walker AO dies surrounded by his family

    Lang Walker AO died overnight
    He was 79 years old

    By Ashley Nickel for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 6:53 PM EST, January 27, 2024 | Updated: 7:02 PM EST, January 27, 2024

    Australian billionaire Lang Walker AO has died at the age of 79.

    The renowned property developer and philanthropist is said to have spent his final days surrounded by family at his Woolloomooloo home, on Sydney’s North Shore.

    He spent the night with his wife Sue and three adult children – Blake, Chad and Georgia – by his side.

    Mr Walker, co-founder of Walker Corp, had ten grandchildren.

    It is understood that the 79-year-old’s health had been deteriorating for some time, having had to stay in hospital several times over the Christmas holidays.

    In 2015, Mr Walker was awarded the Order of Australia, earning him the AO after his name, for his philanthropic efforts and service to the community.

    He was a long-time supporter of the St Vincents Curran Foundation and donated to various medical and cancer research groups.

    Mr Walker was also a donor to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Brisbane, the Young Endeavor Youth Scheme and the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation.

    The businessman also offered support to Australian sailors who had helped the Australian Olympic sailing team, the Youth Sailing Academy and the Cruising Yacht Club, Sydney.

    More to come.

