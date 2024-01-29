Berri meets Audit Bureau delegation, former minister Pakradouni

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at his Ain al-Tineh residence, a delegation from the Audit Bureau, which included its president, Judge Mohammad Badran, Court of Auditrsquo;s Public Prosecutor, Judge Fawzi Khamis, Heads of two chambers, Judges Abdullah Nasser and Nelly Abi Younis, and others.

The delegation handed Speaker Berri the 2001 and 2002 budget closure of accounts, and a special report related to the Ministry of Tele-Communications.

Speaker Berri later received former Minister Karim Pakradoun, who presented him with his new book, quot;Michel Aoun, the Man of Challengesquot;.

