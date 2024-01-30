The furious Don Jr attacks team member Ilhan Omar after she said she is “Somalia first” and criticizes her because the United States “isn’t even in the top three.”

Donald Trump Jr. lamented that the United States isn’t even in the “top three” in importance to lawmakers after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) made clear her top priority is Somalia.

Speaking to a room full of grassroots organizers and Republican National Committee members on Monday, Don Jr. predicted, “We can win because our message actually makes sense” compared to that coming from Democrats and progressives.

Rep. Omar, a member of the progressive caucus of House lawmakers who emigrated from Somalia in 1995, said during an event in Minneapolis over the weekend that her home country is her top priority when legislating in Congress.

His second priority, according to the translation of the statements, is Islam.

‘You know, Ilhan Omar says things like, ‘Oh, well, I’m Somali first and Muslim second.’ “We will make sure Somali is heard.” “Now you’re in the United States Congress,” Trump Jr. lamented in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday night.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday night, Donald Trump Jr. slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar for not even naming America as one of her top priorities.

“As if we’re not even mentioned in the United States anymore,” he added. “We’re not even in the top three or we just completely forgot about it.”

‘And yet that seems to be coming from much of Congress. By the way, also on our part,” he added.

Don Jr. then harshly criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for being out of touch with the average American by stating that funding the war in Ukraine is a top priority for American citizens.

Rather, the former president’s eldest son said that traveling the country and meeting with people who work in the places teaches him that his father’s messages are working.

‘I have said it many times: we talked about the war in Ukraine. You know, I heard Mitch McConnell, who says, “It’s Americans’ number one priority.” I don’t think it’s for me,” Don Jr. said.

“And I can assure you just by speaking alone in this room today,” he added, “I have been in front of more real Americans than probably Mitch McConnell in his entire 279-year career.”

Don Jr. spoke at Turning Point Action’s Restoring National Trust Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, January 29.

Rep. Omar is being accused of “treason” and calling to be removed from Congress as she faces fierce opposition over a speech in which she unapologetically declared that “Somalia comes first.”

Somaliland Ambassador Rhoda Elmi reposted the video of Omar’s speech on X, calling it “woefully improper” and “lacking in common decency.”

“We hope that House leaders and her caucus take note of her public conduct, which is unbecoming of a United States Congresswoman or representative of the august House in which she serves,” Elmi wrote in her lengthy statement published in X.

The leaked video of Omar’s Jan. 27 speech quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism, including from far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who accused her colleague of using her position to protect to people who “hate America” ​​and He also said that he is clearly admitting to putting another country ahead of American interests.

House Majority Leader Tim Emmer, who also represents a Minnesota district, called for his colleague to resign.

“Ilhan Omar’s appalling comments about Somalia are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office,” Rep. Emmer said in a statement, according to Alpha News. “She should resign in disgrace.”

Omar called the criticism “completely wrong,” saying she is saying her top priority as a member of the U.S. Congress is to represent the best interests of the Somali people in the United States.

“Sleep easy knowing that I am here to protect Somalia’s interests from within the American system,” Omar said while speaking in Somali at an event in Minneapolis on Saturday, when the moment was captured on camera and circulated online.

He also highlighted Somalia’s “unity” against Ethiopia and Somaliland, which is an unrecognized state considered part of Somalia, and supported Somalia to forcibly retake lands around its country.

Rep. Greene wrote: ‘Terrorist sympathizer Ilhan Omar, in her own words: Somalis first. Second Muslim. She never mentions the United States.

“He boasts of using his position as a congressman to protect the Somali border while our border is invaded by MILLIONS of illegals who are a danger to the United States,” he added. “These people hate America and are so emboldened by Democrats’ disdain for our country that they don’t even try to hide it anymore.”

Oamr said in his speech that ‘the US government will only do what Somalis in America tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing more.’

ACT for America founder and president Brigitte Gabriel wrote in X: ‘Ilhan Omar puts Somalia first, Islam second, and America last’

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) also weighed in with a post on “.

“You must follow our orders and in this way we will safeguard the interests of Somalia,” he adds. ‘We Somalis must have confidence in ourselves and make decisions in the United States’

“Together we will protect Somalia’s interests.”

Americans for Prosperity Ambassador to Tennessee Robby Starbuck accused Omar of “openly admitting allegiance to a foreign nation and using her position in government to put that foreign nation first.”

“This is treason,” he declared. ‘Ilhan Omar is an agent for Somalia. Everything is in sight. At the very least she should be expelled from Congress. Absolutely crazy.’

This is not the first time there has been a call to remove Omar from her seat in the US House of Representatives.

Omar’s previous anti-Semitic comments, as well as her demand that Israel stop defending itself against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, have led to calls from Republicans for her to be removed from Congress and prompted resolutions of censure from her colleagues.

She is part of the progressive “squad” of lawmakers, which includes representatives such as Alexandria Ocasi-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rsahida Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American.