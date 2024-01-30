Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Security update: Enemy air raid targets house in Aita al-Shaab’s Al Rajam neighbourhood, hostile raid on the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Israeli enemy warplanes launched an air raid on the southern Lebanesenbsp;town of Aita al-Shaab.

    NNA correspondent reported that the enemy raid on Airanbsp;Al-Shaab in Bint Jbeil district targeted a house in the Al-Rajam neighbourhood.

    Enemy aircraft also raided the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal, the Tarash area.

    NNA correspondnet alsonbsp;reported an enemy air raid targetingnbsp;the Al-Waer area, located between the southern towns of Beit Lifnbsp;and Yater.

    Enemy aircraft also launched a raid between Houla and Mays al-Jabal.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Macron looks to EU for ‘concrete’ solutions to farmers’ crisis

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    LA Times Film Critic Justin Chang Joins The New Yorker

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman predicted before the season that he would beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl… but that’s not what the wide receiver expected after being traded by the Jets!

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Macron looks to EU for ‘concrete’ solutions to farmers’ crisis

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    LA Times Film Critic Justin Chang Joins The New Yorker

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman predicted before the season that he would beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl… but that’s not what the wide receiver expected after being traded by the Jets!

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    A convoy calling themselves ‘God’s army’ en route to the Texas border to stop migrants has raised $138,000 in donations

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy