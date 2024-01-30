Security update: Enemy air raid targets house in Aita al-Shaab’s Al Rajam neighbourhood, hostile raid on the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal

NNA -nbsp;Israeli enemy warplanes launched an air raid on the southern Lebanesenbsp;town of Aita al-Shaab.

NNA correspondent reported that the enemy raid on Airanbsp;Al-Shaab in Bint Jbeil district targeted a house in the Al-Rajam neighbourhood.

Enemy aircraft also raided the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal, the Tarash area.

NNA correspondnet alsonbsp;reported an enemy air raid targetingnbsp;the Al-Waer area, located between the southern towns of Beit Lifnbsp;and Yater.

Enemy aircraft also launched a raid between Houla and Mays al-Jabal.

