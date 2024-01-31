Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Biden Says He Wants to Avoid ‘Wider War.’ Fox Host Calls Him a ‘Wuss’

    Fox News host Jeanine Pirro labeled President Joe Biden a “wuss” for saying that he doesn’t want to see the tensions in the Middle East grow into a “wider war.”

    On The Five, Pirro reacted to Biden saying earlier Tuesday that he’s decided how to respond to a drone attack on a U.S. base in Jordan that killed three service members. Biden didn’t indicate specifics, but noted that he holds Iran responsible, adding, “I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for.”

    Co-host Greg Gutfeld said that Biden’s response made it seem like there is a “crisis…in the confidence of our own president.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

