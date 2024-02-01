Minor League Player Faces Charges After Going Berserk on Delta Flight

Mike Blake/Reuters

An outfielder for the Kansas City Royals was hit with federal charges after becoming so “unruly and abusive” aboard a Delta flight earlier this month that he eventually had to be restrained with flexicuffs and multiple seat belts.

Darnel Collins is facing one count of interfering with a flight crew and one count of assault. He was identified as a Dutch national whose visa is currently sponsored by the Kansas City Baseball Corporation in a detention motion filed last Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday if he remained active for the Royals, with whom he inked a deal in 2021, but a team spokesperson told the Daily Mail that they hoped Collins “gets the care he needs.”

