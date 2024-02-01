Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Minor League Player Faces Charges After Going Berserk on Delta Flight

    An outfielder for the Kansas City Royals was hit with federal charges after becoming so “unruly and abusive” aboard a Delta flight earlier this month that he eventually had to be restrained with flexicuffs and multiple seat belts.

    Darnel Collins is facing one count of interfering with a flight crew and one count of assault. He was identified as a Dutch national whose visa is currently sponsored by the Kansas City Baseball Corporation in a detention motion filed last Tuesday.

    It was not immediately clear on Wednesday if he remained active for the Royals, with whom he inked a deal in 2021, but a team spokesperson told the Daily Mail that they hoped Collins “gets the care he needs.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

