NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech on Friday on the martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah Leaders.

The Lebanese resistance leader will hold a televised address via Al-Manar at 15:00 on Friday, in a ceremony addressing the occasion.

The ceremony will be held simultaneously in Beirutrsquo;s Dahiyeh (southern suburb), Nabi Sheet, Jibshit and Teir Dibba.nbsp;

