    Jennifer Lopez Announces First Tour in 5 Years

    Jennifer Lopez Announces First Tour in 5 Years

    Clad in a luxurious, purple fur coat and clutching a microphone in the freezing New York City weather, megastar Jennifer Lopez announced on Today on Thursday that she would be going on tour this summer for the first time in five years.

    The “This is Me…Now” tour, tied to both her new album—her first in over a decade—and the release of her musical extravaganza feature film, will consist of over 30 North American cities and will kick off in June, she said.

    According to Live Nation, Lopez’s last, 2019 tour grossed over $50 million.

