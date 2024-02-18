Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Trump Fans Are Trying to Pay His Enormous Legal Bills

    Feb 18, 2024
    Trump Fans Are Trying to Pay His Enormous Legal Bills

    PETER FOLEY

    Donald Trump’s fans are rallying to raise money after the embattled former president was hit with a $364 million judgment in his New York civil fraud trial on Friday.

    A GoFundMe was launched on Friday to raise money for the supposedly super successful former business mogul. The fundraiser was organized by Elena Cardone from Florida, who described herself as a “mother and an ardent supporter of American values.” She invites supporters to “Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment.”

    His followers have been quick to lend a buck, leaving comments stuffed with sizzling legal criticism like “BOYCOTT NEW YORK CITY,” and “I think its just terrible what they did to my county. Go Cowboys!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

