Trump Fans Are Trying to Pay His Enormous Legal Bills

PETER FOLEY
Donald Trump’s fans are rallying to raise money after the embattled former president was hit with a $364 million judgment in his New York civil fraud trial on Friday.
A GoFundMe was launched on Friday to raise money for the supposedly super successful former business mogul. The fundraiser was organized by Elena Cardone from Florida, who described herself as a “mother and an ardent supporter of American values.” She invites supporters to “Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment.”
His followers have been quick to lend a buck, leaving comments stuffed with sizzling legal criticism like “BOYCOTT NEW YORK CITY,” and “I think its just terrible what they did to my county. Go Cowboys!”