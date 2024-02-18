<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Katie Holmes showed off her impeccable style again as she stepped out in New York City on Saturday.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, who recently enjoyed some retail therapy with her daughter Suri Cruise, was seen in a trendy ensemble that included a black leather jacket and printed jeans.

Sporting dark designer sunglasses and carrying a leather bag, the star bundled up in a gray turtleneck during the chilly outing in the Big Apple.

She opted for a pair of white sneakers for the walk, since a friend was accompanying her.

The revelation follows the revelation that Katie’s ex Tom Cruise had once photoshopped himself in a snap from set with acclaimed directors David Fincher and Cameron Crowe.

Katie Holmes, 45, showed off her impeccable style once again as she stepped out in New York City on Saturday.

Katie was married to Tom from 2006 to 2012 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Suri, in April 2006.

Since then he has custody of Suri, who apparently has not had a relationship with his father since 2013.

Katie revealed that Suri recorded a cover of the song Blue Moon for her film Alone Together, a project in which the movie star wrote, directed and starred.

‘She is very, very talented. “She said she would do it, she recorded it and I let her do her thing,” Holmes said. Yahoo! Entertainment.

He added: “That’s the way I lead in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want: Go do your thing.’

The actress also revealed that Suri sang in Rare Objects, a project that Katie also wrote, directed and starred in.

However, Katie added that Suri’s current focus is not aimed at a singing career: “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old girl going to high school.”

Meanwhile, Katie was recently spotted taking to the sidewalks of the Big Apple with two of her three sisters.

Sporting dark designer sunglasses and carrying a leather bag, the star bundled up in a gray turtleneck during the chilly jaunt to the Big Apple.

The revelation follows the revelation that Katie’s ex Tom Cruise had once photoshopped himself in an early snap with acclaimed directors David Fincher and Cameron Crowe; photographed in February 2024

Katie was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 and the couple shares Suri, 17; photographed together in 2007

It’s unclear which sisters joined in on the fun, as the star has four older siblings: Tamera, 55, Holly Ann, 54, Nancy, 48, and her brother Martin, 53.

Although Katie is notoriously private about her personal life, she has occasionally opened up about her Ohio-born family.

“I don’t know how my mom did it, raising the five of us,” she said in a 2009 interview with Glamor. ‘I have three sisters and three sisters-in-law; I have learned from them. They inspire me.’

In 2016, she said New York Times‘I’m the youngest of five brothers, I have three older sisters, obviously I’m a mom and I feel comfortable telling stories about female relationships because I’ve been around a lot of women all my life.’