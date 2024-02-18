Clara McGregor stuns in a plunging black dress as she poses with her father Ewan at the Bleeding Love screening in New York for their upcoming father-daughter movie

Clara McGregor stunned in a low-cut black dress while posing with her father Ewan at the Bleeding Love screening in New York City on Friday.

The duo promoted their father-daughter journey film at the Roxy Cinema and enjoyed an after-party together at The Mulberry.

The upcoming film will screen at the Glasgow Film Festival next month and will hit screens on March 29 in the UK.

Clara, who co-produced the film and plays Ewan’s on-screen daughter, looked elegant in her strappy satin ensemble.

Ewan, 52, who shares Clara with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, put on a stylish display in a navy sweatshirt and black trousers, teamed with a cardigan and scarf.

The father-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they chatted about the upcoming film.

Clara, who previously admitted she’s glad to be a nepo baby, recently revealed that having a famous dad can lead to incredibly embarrassing moments.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel last week alongside Ewan, Clara recounted the time she was forced to watch her father naked in one of his movies during her high school gender studies class.

Recounting the awkward moment, Clara explained: ‘When I was a senior in high school, I took a gender studies class.

“My professor came up to me near the end of the semester and said, ‘Listen, there’s this movie I normally teach, it’s part of the curriculum, your dad is in it.’ There’s some nudity, so he wanted to show her “for you before we saw it in class.”

‘And I said okay. I didn’t really think much about it. And then we saw the movie called The Pillow Book, which is a brilliant movie.”

Released in 1996, the erotic drama film sees a Japanese model with a fetish for body writing seeking to find a lover and a calligrapher combined, while Ewan plays one of her lovers, Jerome, who allows her to write on his naked body. .

She continued, “But watching that movie at 17 with your entire high school class, it’s more like they were watching me watching that movie, which was definitely interesting…”

As the audience and Ewan burst into laughter, Jimmy asked: ‘And you’re naked in that movie?’

Ewan replied: “A lot,” while Clara chimed in: “Front naked, all the time.”

The actress is promoting her film about the father-daughter journey, Bleeding Love, which will screen at the Glasgow Film Festival next month. She produced and acted in the film with her Perth-born father.

The star, who shares Clara with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, went on to explain that Clara’s teacher also reached out to him for permission.

“I said, ‘Look, I wouldn’t want to be the reason you don’t show that movie to your kids because it’s a beautiful movie.’

“But I said, ‘You have to ensure that the children are mature enough not to make fun of Clara or make her feel bad about it,’” Ewan explained.

Clara added: ‘It was awkward. I think they probably felt a little uncomfortable too.’

Jimmy joked, “Well, yeah, they say ‘that’s where she comes from,’” as the crowd erupted in hysteria.

However, Clara has also recognized that having a famous father has benefits.

She said: ‘What this entails is an immense privilege. I grew up with the privilege of wealth, but also the privilege of my father’s celebrity. So when people say, ‘Is it hard to have a famous dad?’ I say, ‘Oh no, it’s not.’

‘I love my dad, I have never wanted to distance myself from that. When it comes to the whole nepo baby thing, I get it. I understand the frustration. I’ve had a lot more opportunities because of who he is. That is undeniable.

‘I think a lot of things are made easier because you have a famous father.

‘I love acting, I love being on a film set and growing up around it made me fall in love with it. All I want is to be very good at what I do and keep getting better and better.”