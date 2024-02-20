Louisiana cousins aged 10 and 12 beat three-year-old girl to death while two moms gambled in the casino: Another child called police to report it after being left at home alone with EIGHT kids

Terica Scott and Dineshia Yates, both 26, have been booked after leaving eight children between the ages of 11 months and 12 years old alone at home in Baton Rouge.

Two Louisiana cousins, ages 10 and 12, have been charged with murder for beating a three-year-old girl to death while their mothers gambled at a casino.

Terica Scott and Dineshia Yates, both 26, have been booked after leaving eight children between the ages of 11 months and 12 years old alone at home in Baton Rouge, according to WAFB.

Yates’ daughter, Blessing Buckles, suffered a brain hemorrhage after the attack by the juvenile suspects, who are Scott’s 10-year-old son and 12-year-old nephew.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call about Blessing being unconscious at Scott’s home on O’Neal Lane in the Louisiana capital on February 12.

Deputies said a child made the call around 3:45 p.m. and that no adults were home when they arrived. Scott and Yates pulled into the driveway shortly after.

Two Louisiana boys, aged just 10 and 12, beat three-year-old Blessing Buckles (pictured) to death in a horrific attack while their mothers gambled at a casino.

Terica Scott (pictured) said she knew her nephew had a history of violence toward other children.

Dineshia Yates (pictured) said she had seen bruises on at least one of her daughters after they were left alone with the child, but that she “ignored her children’s pleas for help,” according to arrest records. She is the mother of Blessing Buckles.

The couple admitted that the eight children were left home alone for several hours while they gambled at the casino, police said.

Scott also said he knew his nephew had a history of violence toward other children.

Yates said she had seen bruises on at least one of her daughters after she was left alone with the child, but that she “ignored her children’s pleas for help,” according to arrest records viewed by WAFB.

Scott and Yates were charged with primary assault and second-degree murder in Blessing’s death.

The two boys responsible for the attack were also arrested and charged with one count each of second-degree assault and murder.

Blessing did not die immediately: paramedics attempted to resuscitate her at home before transporting her to the hospital in critical condition.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead two days later, on February 14.

Blessing suffered a brain hemorrhage and bruising to his face and body that were likely caused by blunt force trauma, authorities said.

At the time of her death, Yates and her children were staying with Scott and his family, and admitted to police that they regularly left the eight children home alone to play.

Pictured: the house where the brutal attack took place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The two are close friends but not related, and both have criminal records.

Yates was previously arrested for stealing clothing from a Walmart and belongings from a home in 2017, according to WBRZ.

He also reportedly threw a brick through the windshield of another woman’s car in 2020.

Scott was charged with murder in 2021 for allegedly shooting a woman to death, but was never indicted by a grand jury.

YesHe was also charged with arson in 2023 for allegedly setting a car on fire outside someone’s home.

Witnesses said Scott manipulated security cameras to try to avoid detection, according to a WBRZ report of the time.

Her booking photo for the murder case shows her from the chest up with bare shoulders and her hair tied back. A heart-shaped tattoo is seen in the middle of her chest.

“A case like this is devastating,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement following the recent arrests.

‘My heart breaks for this child who was lost too soon and I pray for the others involved. Call the police immediately if he ever becomes aware of child abuse, neglect or abandonment.’