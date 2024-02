NNA – Oil prices in Lebanon increased as follows on Tuesday: LBP 11,000 for a 95 and 98 octane gasoline tank, LBP 8,000 for diesel, and LBP 6,000 for a gas cylinder. The prices are now as follows:

– 95 Octane Gasoline: LBP 1,621,000

– 98 Octane Gasoline: LBP 1,660,000

– Diesel: LBP 1,615,000

– Gas: LBP 943,000

========R.H.