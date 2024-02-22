Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    Google Pulls Gemini's AI Image Generator After 'Woke' Photos

    Google’s Gemini AI is off to a rocky start. Despite the fact that it’s Google’s most powerful chatbot available to the public, it’s run straight into a hurdle that’s insurmountable for many big tech companies: the culture war.

    The company has announced Thursday that it would be pausing Gemini’s image generation capabilities after it created historically-inaccurate images such as Black Nazi soldiers and Native American U.S. senators. Google acknowledged in a statement that Gemini was “offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions,” and that they would re-release the generator with an update in the future.

    “We’re working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately,” the company said. “Gemini’s AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

