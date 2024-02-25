Inside the ‘putrid’ prison conditions celeb-chasing cop Beau Lamarre-Condon will be forced to live in after allegedly killing Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies

EXCLUSIVE

A former inmate has revealed the treatment police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon should have received behind bars after allegedly murdering his ex-boyfriend and his new partner, including a mattress full of pubic hair, verbal abuse and vomit-worthy food.

Lamarre-Condon, 28, is in protective custody after turning himself in at Bondi police station on Friday over the alleged deaths of Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies. 29 years old.

Police will allege the police officer murdered the couple at Baird’s apartment in Paddington, Sydney’s inner east, sometime on Monday before disposing of their bodies, which have not yet been found.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and is in custody at Silverwater Correctional Complex while his matter remains before the courts.

Reformed bank robber Russell Manser, who served 23 years behind bars in prisons across the country, said Lamarre-Condon would have spent his first night in the Darcy Unit of the Metropolitan Detention and Reception Center (MRRC).

The MRRC is one of three correctional facilities in Silverwater and is a maximum security complex for male offenders.

Reformed bank robber Russell Manser (pictured) has told of the conditions police constable Beau Lamarre-Condon will face in prison.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28 (pictured), is currently in protective custody after being charged with two counts of murder.

Manser said the unit is known among criminals for being one of the worst places to be incarcerated, with inmates facing disgusting food and cell conditions.

“That joint is something beyond Mad Max, beyond Thunder Dome. “He talks to any criminal and they’ll tell you he’s the lowest of the low,” Manser told Daily Mail Australia.

“In 2011, I was in prison there and an inmate who had come from Indonesia said it was worse than Kerobokan. [which is one of the most overcrowded and underfunded prisons in the world.’

‘I got pushed into the cell the first day and there was a turd on the floor. No toilet paper to pick it up. No nothing.

‘On the first night he will want to end it. I’m telling you. [That place] It is the most putrid, of the putrid putrids.’

Manser said inmates in the unit would be “lucky” to get a full-size mattress, as inmates often tear up the foam to make a pillow since they are not given one.

What remains of the foam mattress would be “full of pubic hair” from previous inmates, Manser said, and inmates receive “TV dinners” that are on the verge of expiration.

“TV dinners are cooked in another prison, frozen and then reheated in the prison,” he said.

‘Some of them are 12 months old. They serve them to you the day before the expiration date.

Police will allege she murdered her ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird, 26 (right) and Baird’s new partner Luke Davies, 29 (left).

“People say, ‘You should be lucky if they serve you food.’ But that food is fucking dangerous. You always had an upset stomach.

Despite living in horrible conditions among some of the most dangerous criminals, Manser said it was the food that still “gives him nightmares.”

“They give you food and you eat in your cell; you will sit in the bathroom or on the bed, wherever there is space,” he said.

“If you leave the container in your room, in the morning, if it’s been a hot night, that thing stinks.”

Manser said Lamarre-Condon would likely be locked in the unit for two weeks at a time while he is processed.

In protective custody, Manser said Lamarre-Condon would be alone in a cell and “no one would come near him” as he would have two officers escorting him any time he was transported through the prison.

He said other inmates at the facility would be “lucky to get 40 minutes of exercise” a day and would be “dirty” because they would have to be locked in their cells to allow Lamarre-Condon to leave for his session.

‘It’s supposed to be an hour a day, but it’s going to be 20 minutes. I would go out, do a few laps and then use the phone,” Manser said.

Manser said inmates are allowed to have six numbers on their phone, as well as two legal contacts.

Among the inmates in this section of the Metropolitan Detention and Reception Prison are suspected murderers and motorcycle gang members.

Inmates are photographed inside the exercise yard attached to Darcy Block 1 and 2.

Pictured: Silverwater Metropolitan Command Center, where Lamarre-Condon will likely spend the next two weeks in process.

Inmates are allowed to make a six-minute recorded phone call, but must wait another 15 minutes before being allowed to make a second call to prevent inmates from “hogging the phone.”

Despite being in protective custody, Manser said Lamarre-Condon would still be within earshot of the other prisoners and would face verbal abuse.

While Lamarre-Condon identifies as gay, Manser said that would not make him a target — all abuse would be a result of his status as a police officer.

“Nobody gives a damn about that,” Manser said of Lamarre-Condon’s sexuality.

“But if they could access it, they would drop it.” [for being a cop].’

Manser said authorities would spend the next two weeks processing Lamarre-Condon to find the best facility to place him.

The former inmate said the police officer would likely be sent to the special purpose prison in Long Bay, which is often the correctional facility of choice for politicians and police officers.

Manser said Lamarre-Condon’s prison time will likely be “very easy” compared to others, as inmates with prestigious backgrounds receive better treatment due to “double standards” in the prison system.

They use that prison for people like crown witnesses and corrupt police officers. That’s where they sent [former Crime Commission boss] Mark Standen and Roger Rogerson,” he said.

“I think it makes sense for them to put it there.” It’s not guaranteed, but it’s where they usually go.

‘When police officers, politicians, anyone like that, go to jail, they don’t go to the same jail as anyone else.

‘Different food. Different conditions. And treated with gloves by prison officials. They take care of their own.

Manser said Lamarre-Condon’s prior training as a police officer would give him an advantage in navigating the legal system.

If convicted, he believes the officer would be sentenced to about 35 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of 24 years.

Lamarre-Condon was charged after surrendering to police in Bondi following a massive manhunt (pictured, detectives take Lamarre-Condon away for questioning).

Manser said Lamarre-Condon’s status as a New South Wales police officer would put a target on his back.

Concerns were raised for the welfare of Lamarre-Condon’s ex-boyfriend Mr Baird and Mr Baird’s new partner Mr Davies after the couple’s bloody belongings were found dumped in a Cronulla rubbish bin on Wednesday.

Police then attended Mr Baird’s unit where they allegedly found blood, broken furniture and a bullet and shell casing, causing serious concern for the missing couple who were last seen on Sunday night.

Police will allege Lamarre-Condon murdered the couple sometime between 12am and 5.30pm on Monday, February 19.

He then allegedly rented a white Toyota Hiace van at around 9.30pm that night, which he used to take their bodies to an unknown location.

Lamarre-Condon then allegedly drove the van to a house in Newcastle on Thursday night before returning to Sydney the following morning, where a relative negotiated with police for the officer to surrender to police.

The van was found abandoned in Gray’s Point later on Friday, as police continue to search for the bodies of Baird and Davies.

Lamarre-Condon did not apply for bail during his court appearance on Friday and will appear again at Sydney Downing Center Local Court on April 23.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.