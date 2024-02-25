Haley: It’s ‘My Duty’ to Keep Running After SC Primary Loss

Brian Snyder/Getty Images

Nikki Haley was all smiles as she graciously accepted defeat in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night and refused to back down from the plate.

She congratulated Donald Trump on his projected win, but said she will not drop out of the race because she has a “duty” to keep fighting.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory and I want to thank the people of South Carolina for using the power of your voice. No matter the results, I love the people of our state,” she said in her concession speech, noting that she feels “blessed” even despite her loss.

