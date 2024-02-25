Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby looks sensational in a glamorous ivory white gown as the skating celebrities battle it out for a semi-final place

<!–

Holly Willoughby cut a very glamorous figure in a stunning ivory white dress while presenting Dancing On Ice on Sunday night.

The TV presenter, 43, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself backstage in the incredible sleeveless racer-neck number.

She looked incredible in the figure-hugging dress which had a ruffled flower detail on the chest and cascaded down to a full skirt.

To complete her TV outfit, the mother of three added inches to her figure with a pair of sky-high heels and simply accessorized with a pair of gold earrings.

With her blonde tresses stylishly styled, Holly showed off her gorgeous smile as she posed for the photo before fronting the ITV show with co-presenter Stephen Mulhern.

She wrote: ‘Tonight on @dancingonice is the battle to make it to the semi-finals! There is everything to skate. See you on @itv at 6:30’.

The six remaining celebrities and their professional skating partners hope to impress judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Oti Mabuse once again.

American figure skater Johnny Weir will also join the panel, replacing Ashley Banjo as a special guest as he hits the road for his dance group Diversity’s tour.

During this week’s competition, celebrities will perform their guilty pleasure songs and participate in the team challenge.

Amber Davies and her partner Simon Senecal will perform in ABBA’s Waterloo, while Greg Rutherford and Vaness James will take to the ice for NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye.

Skating to Christina Aguilera’s Genie In A Bottle Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire and his partner Vanessa Bauer hope to impress the crowd and the judges.

Meanwhile, Eddie Edwards and his partner Vicky Ogden will perform in One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful.

And for the last two skates of the night, Adele Roberts and her partner Mark Hanretty will skate with Jane McDonald’s You’re My World and Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy will skate with WHAM’s Club Tropicana.

It comes after Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announced their retirement earlier this month.

Jayne, 66, and Christopher, 65, skated to victory at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Valentine’s Day 1984, winning the gold medal and earning the highest score ever in a single performance.

The British skating duo will embark on one final UK tour next year, which will be their swan song and mark 50 years since they formed their skating partnership in 1975, before officially hanging up their skates.

On Good Morning Britain, presenters Ed Balls and Charlotte Hawkins spoke to the couple in their first interview since announcing their retirement.

Live from Sarajevo, where the pair skated to Olympic gold, the iconic duo joined GMB from where it all began to discuss their final farewell tour.

On why the duo felt now was the right time, Chris said: “Gosh, well, 40 years ago is a long time.” In fact, next year, in 2025, we have been skating together for 50 years and we felt that it was a very nice round number to say ‘we had a great time but it’s time to retire a little and hang up our skates’. .

“No more tours except the last one we hope to do next year.”

Jayne added: “We feel it will be the last tour, but it will be a celebration of everything we have been through since 1984, winning the Olympics, which opened the door to many other things in the future.”