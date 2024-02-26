INSIDE LIVERPOOL’S DRESSING ROOM PARTY: Jubilant Reds belt out Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s hit ‘One Kiss’ while Van Dijk claps back at his doubters after leading his side to Carabao Cup glory

Liverpool celebrated in style after defeating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ blasted in the Wembley locker room

The cameras provided a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations in the Liverpool dressing room after they defeated Chelsea to lift the Carabao Cup.

After a back-and-forth full of opportunities but largely devoid of goals, Virgil van Dijk scored a header in extra time to secure the victory at Wembley.

The trophy marked the captain’s first since being handed the armband following the departure of Jordan Henderson and he wasted no time in starting the celebrations after the final whistle.

A video posted on the club’s social media showed Van Dijk leading the celebrations inside the locker room with a chorus of Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s 2018 hit One Kiss.

The song has become an anthem for the Reds and Harris was invited to lead a DJ set during Liverpool’s open-top bus trophy parade following their FA Cup and Carabao double in 2022.

Liverpool celebrated with joy after defeating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Virgil van Dijk’s header in extra time was decisive after a back-and-forth clash

In another clip posted on the club’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the Dutch defender is seen responding to repeated claims that he is no longer the player he once was.

‘I thought it was over. That’s not the right mindset, you know?

As the team took turns having their photos taken with the trophy, Caoimhin Kelleher smiled after putting in one of the best performances of his career to date.

The Republic of Ireland international was called upon repeatedly throughout the match, making a fine save to deny Cole Palmer in the first half.

Kelleher has kept a clean sheet in two Carabao Cup finals, starting in 2022 against the Blues, where he also scored in the penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz were among those filmed showing off their dance moves.

The Colombian treated the trophy like it was his dance partner as he made his way to the locker room, much to the delight of the rest of the team.

Sunday’s victory marked the first silverware in what will be Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield after he announced his next departure after nine years on Merseyside last month.

The Reds’ next match will see them continue their FA Cup campaign when they take on Championship side Southampton on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old defender sent a message to those who doubted since his return from injury

Caoimhin Kelleher enjoyed the scenes in the locker room after making several crucial saves during the final.

Meanwhile, the club’s academy contingent enjoyed triumph after being called up by Jurgen Klopp amid his injury crisis.

After missing the match due to injury, Trent-Alexander Arnold posed with Andy Robertson after the victory.

Despite missing out on Champions League qualification last season, Liverpool are also still in the hunt for continental success in the Europa League.

After qualifying first in Group E, the Reds will face Sparta Prague next month for a place in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League, although Manchester City reduced the gap to just one point with their victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.